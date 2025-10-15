Deal Roundup: Motive Partners seal quick With Intelligence exit to S&P Global in $1.8bn deal

Financial technology-focused investor Motive Partners has agreed to sell private markets data provider With Intelligence to S&P Global in a $1.8bn deal, two years after it bought into the business. The company, which was founded in 1988, sources data directly from LPs and GPs. With Intelligence expects to generate about $130m in revenue this year, with annual contract value growth anticipate to be in the high teens. Rob Heyvaert, founder and managing partner of Motive Partners, said, “This transaction is a case study of the impact of our proven model, and a powerful proof point of our investment lifecycle thesis on data and analytics.”

Accel-KKR has made a majority equity investment in Phocas Software, a business intelligence, financial planning and analysis platform for the mid-market. The company specialises in services for manufacturing, distribution and retail businesses, by connecting to industry ERPs and consolidating data sources into a single platform. Dean Jacobson, Managing Director at Accel-KKR, said, “Middle-market businesses, like their larger peers, are seeking more efficient ways to work and Phocas’ purpose-built software platform provides them with new levels of visibility and control.”

Apax Partners has agreed to acquire atHome Group, a Luxembourg property and automotive marketplace, from Mayfair Equity Partners and Oakley Capital. atHome also provides financial services spanning mortgages, insurance and tax, aiming to help consumers through all stages of a transaction. Mark Beith, partner at Apax Digital, said, “We’ve admired atHome for many years, and are thrilled to partner with Soufiane and his talented team to invest further in product, data and AI, and go-to-market initiatives and take an already market-leading platform to the next level.”

