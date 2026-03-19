Deal Roundup: Bain Capital buys into Egeria’s Duravent, Ronin completes GP secondary investment in AeriTek

Bain Capital‘s special situations team has made a “significant” strategic growth investment in Egeria-backed Duravent Group, a provider of venting and air quality solutions. Duravent, which traces its heritage back to 1901, operates 14 distinct brands in several locations across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Matt Evans, a partner at Bain Capital Special Situations, said, “With a market-leading platform in the venting, filtration, and air quality industries and a more than 100-year legacy of engineering excellence, Duravent is renowned for delivering the most reliable, cutting-edge HVAC systems for homeowners, contractors, and industry professionals.”

Fort Point Capital has completed a recapitalization of Boston Green Company, a provider of environmental services for the New England and mid-Atlantic markets. The company provides critical hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation and disposal, industrial cleaning and maintenance services, and emergency response services for commercial, retail, industrial and government customers. Fort Point partner Christina Pai said, “Boston Green has built a reputation as the go-to-provider for mission-critical environmental services in New England, earning its clients’ trust with best-in-class responsiveness and expertise to solve all of their environmental needs.”

Ronin Equity Partners has completed its GP-led secondary acquisition of a minority stake in Mill Point Capital-owned AeriTek Global. AeriTek, which was created by Mill Point through a carve-out in 2024, makes refrigerated display cases in North and South America. Ronin sold Toronto-based Due North to AeriTek in September last year. At the time, Ronin intended to find new investors to hold an undisclosed minority stake in the expanded group through a GP-led continuation vehicle, which has now been completed. The CV’s closing has been followed almost immediately by AeriTek’s add-on acquisition of Federal Industries, in a carve-out from Standex International.

Copyright © 2026 AltAssets