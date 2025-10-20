Deal Roundup: Great Hill exits TodayTix, Hg seals $1bn-plus GTreasury sale to Ripple

Great Hill Partners has sold TodayTix Group, a mobile and digital ticketing company for live cultural experiences and the performing arts, to trade buyer MARI. The deal comes six years after Great Hill bought into the business. TodayTix has more than 20 million members across the US, UK and Australia. Great Hill recently struck its $7bn hard cap for its ninth flagship fund, just five months after being formally launched.

Hg has agreed the sale of GTreasury, a specialsit in adaptable treasury solutions for the Office of the CFO, for a total transaction value of over $1bn. GTreasury will be acquired by digital assets major Ripple, leading to a full exit for Hg as well as minority investor Mainsail Partners. Hg invested in 2023, recognising that the company’s platform for managing every stage of treasury complexity, covering liquidity management, cash forecasting, payments, netting, and risk, were becoming critical and strategic products within the office of the CFO.

Artá Capital has agreed to buy Aviaction, leading to a full exit for Buenavista Equity Partners. The Spanish company specialises in aircraft cabin and line maintenance services. Buenavista’s involvement with Aviaction dates back to 2019, when it acquired AIRE, a company specialized in commercial aircraft interior maintenance, and initiated a buy-and-build strategy that led to the integration of Air Clean Textil and Servitec. The company closed 2024 with revenues of nearly €27m, double the figure recorded at the time of Buenavista’s entry despite the impact of COVID on the aviation sector.

