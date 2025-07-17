Deal Roundup: Blackstone plans $25bn Pennsylvania data center, natural gas plants development, Northlane exits Empower to NexPhase

Blackstone is planning to invest $25bn to develop data centers and natural gas power plants to fuel them in Pennsylvania. Firm president and COO Jon Gray revealed the news during a panel at the Energy and Innovation Summit in Pittsburgh, Reuters reported. He said, “What makes us so excited about this area is the idea that you can co locate data centers directly next to the source of power and that’s really the special sauce here is being able to put these things together.”

Northlane Capital Partners has sold behavioral health organisation Empower Community Care to NexPhase Capital. The company provides state and municipal clients with training and support around treatments and services to help at-risk youth, their families, and caregivers. NCP partner Scott Kauffman said, “Our successful investment in Empower is a direct result of our thesis and research within the non-provider, behavioral health space… Empower illustrates how private equity can support leading companies to serve our communities in meaningful ways.”

Pan-European growth-buyout investor Keensight Capital has signed an exclusivity agreement to acquire a majority stake in Dimo Maint, a European leader in computerised maintenance management system solutions. Dimo, which was founded in 2009, aims to help companies optimise management of their industrial and facility maintenance operations. Guillaume Cornet, director at Keensight Capital, said, “We were impressed by the strength of Dimo ​​Maint’s recurring business model, the quality of its SaaS solutions, and its international reach.”

