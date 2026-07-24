Deal Roundup: Bain Capital agrees Vitabiotics acquisition, Providence backs UK SME comms provider SCG

Bain Capital has agreed to acquire UK vitamins and supplements manufacturer Vitabiotics as the business prepares for its next phase of international expansion. The transaction includes Vitabiotics’ UK operations and wider VB Group businesses, including Meyer Organics in India and operations across Africa. Founded in 1971, the company sells products in more than 70 countries and owns brands including Pregnacare, Perfectil, Wellman and Wellwoman. The investment will be led by Bain Capital’s Asia Private Equity team, supported by its global platform, with plans to invest in digital capabilities, e-commerce, supply chain resilience, product development and international distribution.

Providence Equity Partners has made a significant investment in UK communications, connectivity and IT services provider SCG, supporting the company’s continued organic and acquisition-led expansion. SCG serves around 35,000 UK businesses through mobile, broadband, cloud communications, IT services and cyber security offerings, with sector-specific platforms including Surgery Connect for GP practices and Evonex for SMEs and schools. The business has expanded through M&A and plans to continue its disciplined acquisition strategy with Providence’s backing.

Investindustrial has completed an investment in Italian flavours and fragrances manufacturer PA Aromatics, aiming to accelerate the company’s international expansion and acquisition strategy. PA, which was founded in 1984, develops customised flavour and fragrance solutions for the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and personal care sectors. The business generated about €50m of revenue in 2025 and operates four manufacturing sites across Italy and Brazil. Investindustrial said it will support further organic growth, strengthen manufacturing capabilities and pursue strategic M&A as the company expands internationally.

Siris has exercised its option to retain ownership of Equiniti’s Retirement Solutions, Customer Resolutions and Lenvi businesses following the previously announced sale of Equiniti to Bullish. The three UK-focused businesses provide pension administration, customer resolution and loan servicing software to pension schemes, financial institutions and lenders. EQ Retirement Solutions supports more than 10 million pension members and processes around £10bn of annual payments, while Lenvi manages more than £100bn of credit assets on behalf of over 150 lenders. Siris said the businesses will operate as a dedicated standalone platform, with further investment planned in AI-enabled administration, onboarding capabilities and customer experience.

Vesterra Capital Partners has acquired tech-enabled facilities maintenance provider PHFM from Lincolnshire Management portfolio company Powerhouse Services, establishing the business as an independent platform. Ohio-based PHFM delivers preventive and reactive facilities maintenance services to multi-site commercial customers across sectors including retail, healthcare, education and industrials through an asset-light, vendor-managed model supported by proprietary technology. Vesterra said it plans to support PHFM through investment in technology, expanded service capabilities, geographic growth and strategic acquisitions as it builds its professional and managed services portfolio.

Nordic Capital has agreed to sell life sciences software provider ArisGlobal to Dassault Systèmes, completing its investment following a seven-year ownership. Nordic first invested in ArisGlobal in 2019 and made a follow-on investment in 2021, supporting the company’s transition to a cloud-native software platform and expansion of its AI-enabled capabilities. During the ownership period ArisGlobal launched its NavaX generative AI solution, completed two acquisitions and expanded its commercial organisation. The company now serves more than 200 enterprise customers, processes over 12 million safety cases annually and expects to generate approximately $175m of revenue in 2026.

Copyright © 2026 AltAssets