Yoo Capital hits first close for £400m-targeting UK real estate fundraise

UK real estate investment house Yoo Capital has hit a first close for its £400m-targeting sophomore investment fund.

The firm said it has access to £200m of capital, including moderate leverage, through the close of Yoo Capital Fund II.

Fund II was launched in Q3 last year off the back of Yoo Capital Fund I’s £1.3bn investment into Olympia, in partnership with a series of blue-chip institutional investors.

The latest vehicle is the first in a series of funds launched by a partnership between Yoo Capital and Astarte Capital Partners, a global institutional investor specialising in identifying and building best-in-class asset management businesses in the real assets space.

Fund II will target mixed use, leisure, healthcare and life sciences real estate assets, predominantly in Central London.

Park Hill Group has been hired to act as placement agent for YCFII after the first close.

Yoo Group chairman John Hitchcox said, “In the fields of design, hospitality, branding and development, Yoo Group have been global placemakers, designers and creators of special places in over 38 countries.

“It is particularly exciting that we at Yoo Capital, with our own talented team of private equity, development and asset management professionals, are now steering an exciting new course of discretionary fund management.

“YCFII will enable Yoo Capital to bring further substantial capital to key projects in Central London and other major cities.

“Having invested in over £2 billion of UK assets over the last 10 years, we are committed to creating new opportunities, transformative assets, and providing economic stability in this critical period for the real estate sector.”

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets