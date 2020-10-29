Sidetrade to back Hyman Capital’s private equity partners

From: FinTech Global

FinTech Sidetrade has teamed up with merchant bank Hyman Capital help private equity clients adjust to Covid-19.

The deal will see Sidtrade help the investment firm to assist its clients and private equity contacts in terms of evolving with the challenges of the dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Private Equity Wire reports.

Sidetrade has developed a platform leveraging artificial intelligence to accelerate businesses’ revenue and cashflows.

“More than ever, a strong cash management and a solid cash position are the top priority for businesses,” said Clive Hyman, founder and CEO of Hyman Capital. “In this context, Sidetrade is the ideal partner due to their leading AI technology and 20 years’ business experience of unlocking cash from working capital.”

