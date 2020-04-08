Springrowth closes €417m Italian debt fund, plans coronavirus recovery vehicle

Springrowth has hit a €417m final close for an Italian debt fund – and immediately announced another plans for a new fundraise aimed at helping companies recover from the impact of the coronavirus.

The firm, which is controlled by asset manager Muzinich & Co, said its Diversified Credit Fund for Companies is the first fund launched in Italy under the diversified loans funds program sponsored by the European Investment Fund.

Springrowth said it was also eyeing the launch of a Rescue Financing fund, aimed at providing short and medium-term liquidity and actively supporting the recovery processes of companies in crisis.

Gianluca Oricchio, managing director of Muzinich & Co and CEO of Springrowth SGR, said, “The parallel lending business model has proven to be a winning operational paradigm, which has overcome many of the obstacles that prevented credit funds from operating efficiently on a large scale.

“In the first 16 months of activity, we approved 38 investment transactions and used over 75% of the commitments of the first partial closing.

“The selection of creditworthiness was rigorous, with an acceptance rate of transactions equal to 16%.

“Our credit discipline is based on the combination of proprietary learning algorithms and fundamental analysis to measure and monitor credit risk and, of course, at this moment we remain focused on rigorous and continuous monitoring of portfolio investments.”

George Muzinich, CEO of Muzinich and Co, added, “Our financing business will not be stopped by Covid-19.”

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets