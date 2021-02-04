Osae Partners eyes Covid-19 market dislocation with €250m debut French RE fund close

French private equity real estate specialist Osae Partners has pulled in €250m for the final close of its debut fundraise.

Osae Real Estate Partners I will largely target the greater Paris region, through investment in the conversion of “sub-optimally developed and managed real estate into top-tier, mixed-use properties”.

The firm recently completed the closing of its fifth deal – the purchase of a seven-story office building near the Musée d’Orsay in central Paris, which leaves the fund the fund 40% invested.

The imminent close of two further secured deals will increase OREP I’s deployment to 60% of committed capital, it added.

Osea founder and CEO Laurent Halimi, pictured, said, “Covid-19 has upended many assumptions in Paris real estate from financing to lease terms, but it hasn’t changed fundamental long-term demand or the deep pool of liquidity that’s available for investment.

“We anticipate no letup in our ability to turn Covid-19 related market dislocation into a positive – not only for our fund but for the urban fabric.”

The Osae team has been investing together for 13 years – including 11 at Weinberg Capital Partners.

