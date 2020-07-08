Capza, Amiral Gestion speed to €400m ‘one and done’ close for third joint debt fundraise

European investment house Capza and asset manager Amiral Gestion have hit a €400m first and final close for their third joint fundraise through their Artemid subsidiary.

The firms took just a few months to raise Artemid Senior Loan III, which comes in at broadly the same size as its €413m predecessor fund.

Artemid, which was launched in 2014, targets senior small and mid-cap loans.

This new vehicle will providing 5 to 7 year senior “bullet” loans ranging from €5m to €40m (and up to €100m in partnership with investors in the Artemid Senior Loan funds) to “smidcap” borrowers with EBITDA between €8m and €100m and moderately leveraged.

Nicolas Komilikis, managing director of Amiral Gestion and Artemid, said, “The success of Artemid Senior Loan III’s fundraising underlines the relevance of our positioning in senior financing for small and mid-cap companies and the quality of the support provided by the Artemid platform.”

Artemid’s four funds now manage or advise close to €1bn of assets.

