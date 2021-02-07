European tech investor Frontline strikes €70m final close for third seed fundraise

Seed investor Frontline Ventures has scored €70m for the final close of its third fund targeting early-stage European tech startups.

The Seed Fund III raise comes four years after Frontline struck a €60m close for Seed Fund II, and less than a year after the firm raised $80m for its Frontline X vehicle targeting growth stage expansions of US companies into Europe.

Firm partner William McQuillan, pictured, said, “When we looked at the data back in 2012 – at the very start of Frontline – it was painfully clear that European entrepreneurs lacked the infrastructure and support to build a global business out of Europe.

“Today, Europe rightfully finds itself on top-tier US investors’ target list, but global expansion remains an important challenge to solve.

“As a team, we’ve pooled all of our experience and resources into helping our founders cross the Atlantic. Seed Fund III will be an extension of our work – to help founders get off the ground – and go global.”

The new fund, backed by the European Investment FUnd, Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and Irish bank AIB, among others, brings Frontline’s total capital under management to €250m.

