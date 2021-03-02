NREP follows record-breaking €1.9bn Nordic RE fund raise with new core-plus fund close

NREP has followed its €1.9bn raise of the Nordics’ biggest-ever real estate private equity fund last October by hauling in €900m for a new semi-open-ended vehicle.

The firm said NREP Income+ would target middle-income residentials, modern logistics facilities and social infrastructure such as care homes.

The capital, raised entirely during the pandemic, makes the vehicle the largest Nordic core-plus fund ever, NREP said. The fund will raise additional capital on a rolling basis.

About two thirds of the fund’s capital have already been deployed, but NREP said the “perpetual” nature of the fund allows for very long-term investments.

The fund is backed by Novo Holdings and Dutch pension investor Bouwinvest, among others.

NREP chief executive Claush Mathisen said, “Supported by enduring consumer trends and demographic developments, we can now extend our long-term approach even further to generate more income-orientated value.

“The new fund reflects a demand from many of our investors and it matches the investment opportunities we meet in the market.

“Despite a different and lower risk profile in this fund, our ambition to make real estate greener and more customer friendly remains important to every investment we make.”

The fund’s largest acquisition so far is one of the Nordic region’s most sophisticated distribution centers, pictured, a 27-metre clearance high-bay logistics building measuring 84,800 sq m and let on a long-term agreement with the grocery retailer Coop.

Other investments include two care homes in the Stockholm region with a sustainability profile, one of which with a preschool on the ground floor, NREP added.

Mathisen said in October, at the time of the Nordic Strategies Fund IV close, “Our approach to real estate addresses structural needs that do not disappear with market cycles and has proven to be very resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are seeing that recent market uncertainties have led to a large pool of new opportunities for us within our main segments.”

