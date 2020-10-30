Ares Management offers to buy AMP

Ares Management has offered to buy scandal-ridden wealth manager AMP in a bid that some think could kick off a bidding war.

Los Angeles-based Ares Management manages about $179bn and has reportedly made a non-binding takeover proposal to buy the troubled AMP, saying that preliminary discussions are taking place, according to the Financial Times. The firm did not disclose the terms of its offer.

AMP is one of Australia’s biggest financial groups, but the 171-year-old company has been embroiled in a string of scandals in the last three years. The scandals include charging customer fees for no service and even lying to regulators.

A government commissioned public inquiry exposed the bad conduct, resulting in the firm’s former chairman Catherine Brenner and chief executive Craig Meller both leaving AMP in 2018.

More lately, the new chairman David Murray and another senior director have resigned in August due to pressure from investors over the board’s handling of a sexual harassment case.

AMP noted that several other parties have expressed interest in buying the company.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets