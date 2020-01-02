Singapore’s EV Growth ends debut fundraise on $250m

Singapore-headquartered venture firm EV Growth has hit a $250m hard cap for the final close of its first fund.

The firm was initially targeting $150m for its first investment vehicle since launching in 2018.

EV Growth has already deployed more than 50 per cent of Fund I in 20 deals, 80 per cent of which are based in Indonesia.

The VC held a $200m first close in April last year, after securing commitments from investors such as SoftBank Group, Pavilion Capital and Indies Capital according to a TechCruch report.

The fund is focused on providing growth capital to startups in Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

Its recent investments have included a $150m Series C round for Edutech platform Ruangguru, a $45m round for cashback startup Shopback and a $40m Series F round for Beauty-tech Sociolla.

EV Growth managing partner and cofounder Willson Cuaca said, “The inflection point in Southeast Asia is now and we are lucky to be here early. Our firm’s operating experience, deal velocity, local knowledge and regional networks have helped us capture some of the best deals in the region.

“We plan to deploy US$325 Million for Southeast Asian startups combining active funds size, for both seed and growth stage.”

EV Growth is a joint venture between East Ventures, Sinar Mas VC investment arm SMDV and Yahoo Japan’s YJ Capital.

East Ventures closed its sixth VC fundraise on $75m of commitments in August last year.

