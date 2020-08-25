Hong Kong to open up for private equity firms with new rules

Hong Kong has introduced a new structure for private equity funds as part of China’s bid to make the city a centre for international asset and wealth managers.

The Limited Partnership Fund Ordinance will enable eligible funds to register and it will snap into action on August 31, 2020.

Lexology explained that the new Limited Partnership Fund Ordinance is basically in line with “those of limited partnership structures in other jurisdictions” and will “allow flexibility in capital contributions and distribution of profits” as well as providing “a simple registration process with the Registrar of Companies”.

Up until now, private equity funds have only been allowed to register as either a unit trust or an open-ended fund company.

The new rules will do away with the old restrictive provisions with respect to capital contributions and distribution of profits. It will also, offer greater contractual flexibility and a more straightforward dissolution mechanism.

