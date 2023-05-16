VC studio Atomic seals $320m for Fund IV, brings in ex-Postmates CFO as general partner

Venture capital investor Atomic has hauled in $320m for the final close of its fourth fund, alongside bringing in ex-Postmates CFO Kristin Schaefer as its third general partner.

Atomic IV comes two years after the firm closed its third flaghip investment vehicle on $260m, and brings its total assets under management to more than $750m.

Firm founder and managing partner Jack Abraham said in a blog post, “It gives us substantial capital to deploy and build during this unique moment in time.

“At a time when many are retrenching and have slowed down, we’ve started more companies in more industries than ever over the past year.”

Atomic said it had started 16 companies in the past year, as well as growing its team to more than 75 people.

Its newest high-profile hire is general partner Kristin Schaefer, who built out growth, analytics and finance at Postmates before, as CFO, leading the company’s near-IPO process and ultimate acquisition by Uber for $5bn.

Abraham said, “As an entrepreneur, it’s important to reflect on the process of building from scratch and the potential for building at scale.

“Just as venture capital and private equity models were once new inventions, we are proud to have pioneered and continue to try to perfect the venture studio fund model over the past decade.

“When Atomic introduced its first studio fund in 2012, it was a new way to build companies, and a new asset class to capital allocators.

“Today this model is now proven, popular, and frequently emulated.”

