UCL hits £100m first close for sophomore fund targeting spinouts, projects from university’s academics

A new venture capital fund targeting the commercialisation of projects and spinouts from academics at University College London has hit a £100m first close.

UCL Technology Fund is managed by AlbionVC, in collaboration with UCL Business, the university’s commercialisation company.

UCL said the fund – its second in the strategy – has an immediate pipeline of opportunities with its own academic researchers, across the life sciences, physical and computer sciences.

Commitments to Fund 2 to date include a cornerstone pledge from British Patient Capital, UCL itself and a combination of new and existing limited partners.

The first UCL fund made 45 investments, including 27 that became spinout companies and programmes intended for licensing, that have subsequently raised external funding exceeding £1bn and creating over 570 jobs.

UCL said success stories from the first fund include the Nasdaq IPOs of Orchard Therapeutics and MeiraGTx, a potential upcoming IPO of Freeline Therapeutics, and Bloomsbury AI, which joined Facebook’s London research team in 2018.

Andrew Elder from AlbionVC, said, “UCL is one of the finest research institutions in the world. We have been enormously impressed with the quality and variety of investment opportunities presented by its academics over the past four years and the high number of world class opportunities continues.

“It is exciting to invest in the ideas and teams with potential to develop new treatments for debilitating diseases or completely change the way we live and work through breakthrough innovations in computer and physical sciences.”

Catherine Lewis La Torre, CEO of British Patient Capital, added, “Our cornerstone commitment to UCLTF’s second fund is a key part of our strategy to invest in best in class funds that can leverage the world-leading science conducted in universities across the UK.

“Long-term patient capital can support the commercialisation of such research, helping address some of the most pressing challenges faced by modern society, and deliver compelling returns.”

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets