Primomiglio sets sights on space investments with new venture capital fundraise

Primomiglio chairman Gianluca Dettori said, “The launch of Primo Space is a key milestone for us.

“It completes a development of two years and enables us to expand the investment spectrum of our firm, bringing on board a new management team focused on venture and technology innovation.”

Enrico Resmini, CEO of CDP Venture Capital, added, “The Space Economy is a sector of primary importance in Italy, with a turnaround of €2bn and with over 7,000 employees throughout the supply chain.

“Until now a specialized venture capital fund was missing and Primo Space Fund represents an important opportunity to support technological innovation in our country.”

Italy is the second largest contributor to the European Space Agency and one of the top ten nations globally in the space sector, active across all areas of the market from manufacturing to services.

Primo Space says it aims to contribute to making the European industry more competitive, by investing predominantly in Italy, and across Europe, as well as the US and Israel.

Primomiglio currently manages two other funds – Barcamper Ventures, focused on software, internet and digital, and Barcamper Ventures Lazio, focused on territorial investments in the Rome region.

