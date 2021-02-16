HighGear Ventures closes Fund II, says venture secondaries ‘at the start of an overdue transition’

Secondaries specialist HighGear Ventures has hit an oversubscribed final close for its second fundraise.

The firm has pulled in $43m to close HighGear Ventures Secondary II, which will target companies in business-to-business infrastructure and applications by offering liquidity to founders, ex-employees, early investors, LPs and portfolio managers.

Firm managing director Jim Jones said, “We are excited to have the increased resources available to execute our investment strategy and thankful for the support from our investors.

“We believe the venture secondary market is at the start of an overdue transition from generalist funds to firms that will deliver superior performance through focus and sector expertise.

“With focus comes better opportunity, providing frictionless interactions with both shareholders and company management teams, efficient diligence and, ultimately, better investment decisions.”

HighGear said its fund close comes as private venture-backed companies are choosing to stay private for longer and longer periods, locking up value that is difficult for shareholders to realize when needed.

Jones and Taubman have previously invested more than $500m into high-growth and market-leading companies and portfolios, primarily in venture-backed companies in IT and SaaSm, and with premier primary and secondary venture funds including Scale Venture Partners, VCFA Group and Industry Ventures.

HighGear Ventures investments to date include DocuSign, Anaplan, Adaptive Insights, Webroot, HireVue, Couchbase, DigitalOcean Holdings, OneLogin and Exabeam.

