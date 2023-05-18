Healthcare-focused VC house LRVHealth seals $200m Fund V raise

Healthcare-focused venture capital investor LRVHealth has picked up $200m for its fifth fund.

The firm, which rebranded from Long River Ventures in 2018, has already tapped the new fund for investments in Greater Good Health and KeyCare.

LRVHealth said Fund V was comprised exclusively of strategic limited partners, with 29 US healthcare providers, payers and vendors invested.

The firm said 90% of its strategic LPs are actively engaged with at least one of the firm’s portfolio companies, while 75% of its portfolio companies have a customer that is part of LRVHealth’s strategic network.

Firm managing partner Keith Figlioli said, “We’re entering a second wave of digital health innovation that will be defined by a fundamental transformation in how and where care is delivered, driven by clinical scarcity, and enabled by advancements in technology – from artificial intelligence and machine learning, to sensors, optics, robotics and more.”

Michele Courton Brown, vice president of business development and managing director of Zaffre Health Plan Solutions, a strategic partner in the LRVHealth network, added, “The way healthcare is paid for and delivered is fundamentally changing, and faster than we could have ever imagined.

“With one foot in the world of healthcare incumbents who understand the complexity of the US healthcare system best, and the other in the world of the innovators bringing fresh ideas and new technologies, LRVHealth adds tremendous value as we navigate this transformation.”

