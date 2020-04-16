Fortino Capital past halfway mark in €80m-targeting second VC fundraise

Fortino Capital Partners is more than halfway to its target for its second venture capital fundraise targeting European software and technology companies.

Benelux-focused Fortino Capital Venture II has already picked up €45m of commitments, putting the firm well on the way to its €80m target.

The firm raised €80m for Fortino Capital I, its debut VC vehicle, and €242m for its growth private equity fund Fortino Capital Growth PE I.

Fortino Capital I portfolio businesses include Teamleader, BuyBay and Bloomon, while the fund is also a backer of Dobco and Riaktr, two companies involved in the diagnosing and monitoring of Covid-19.

Fund II will target minority stakes in successful and ambitious early growth Benelux companies, with entry investment tickets ranging from €500,000 to €5m.

Firm managing partner Duco Sickinghe said, “We are living through uncertain and tough times and as an investment company we would like to, more than ever, send out a sign of hope and trust to young entrepreneurs.

“With our new fund we would like to reiterate our trust in entrepreneurs, driving the digitalization of our economy and society.

“We will use our new capital, our experience and our expertise to boost the success story of early growth companies.

“We believe in the future and therefore would like to send out this positive signal.”

