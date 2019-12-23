Canvas Ventures seeks to match $300m Fund II with new fundraise

Early stage-focused fund manager Canvas Ventures is looking to raise $300m for its latest flagship investment vehicle.

The firm has yet to register any capital commitments for Canvas Ventures 3, according to documents submitted to the SEC.

The SEC filing, published late last week, indicated that Canvas does not expect the fundraise to last longer than one year.

General partners Rebecca Lynn, Gary Little, Paul Hsiao, and Ben Narasin are all listed in the filing.

They all previously worked at New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and Morgenthaler Ventures and in their careers prior to Canvas have backed early-stage investments including Lending Club, Dropcam, MuleSoft and Evernote among others.

Canvas Ventures launched as a spinout of Morgenthaler Ventures in 2013, raising $175m for its fundraising debut that year.

The firm went on to pull in $300m for the final close of its second fund in 2016, exceeding the original target of $250m.

The VC typically deploys between $5m and $20m per company across the life of its investments, with initially check sizes reaching up to $10m, according to its website.

Fund II will likely focus on software services startups in the US with an emphasis on Silicon Valley-based businesses.

