Big debt fund commitments head $2.1bn of new investments from Florida SBA – report

Private equity majors Centerbridge and Cerberus Capital Management were the big winners from $2.1bn of new commitments from the Florida State Board of Administration.

Distressed debt funds Centerbridge Capital Partners IV and Cerberus Corporate Credit each picked up a $300m commitment from the LP, according to P&I, which cited an email from Florida SBA communications manager John Kuczwanski.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Centerbridge filed to raise up to $6bn for its fourth flagship fund late last year, and has already picked up commitments from the LA County Employees’ Retirement Association and Oregon Investment Council.

P&I said Carlyle Aviation Leasing Fund and Europe-focused Blantyre Special Situations Fund II both picked up $200m, while Actis Energy V collected $150m.

Waterland Private Equity Fund VIII received $150m, Charlesbank Equity Fund X $115 and Charlesbank Equity Overage Fund X $10m according to the report.

Waterland sped to a €2.5bn hard cap final close for its eighth flagship fund last December after a rapid fundraise that saw it in the market for just three months, while Charlesbank struck its $3.75bn hard cap close for Fund X and $800m for the Overage Fund earlier this week, after less than six months in the market.

Real estate-focused Starwood Distressed Opportunity Fund XII received a $150m commitment, P&I said, Arbor Investments V collected $75m, Arbor Debt Opportunities II $15, NIC Fund II JPY4bn ($39m) and SVB Capital Partners V $30m.

Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors has been hired to run $200m in a customised private credit separate account and hedge fund Alantra EQMC Asset Management recieved a $200m commitment.

Florida SBA was over its allocation to private equity at the end of September, at 7.5%, compared to its 6% target, the report added.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets