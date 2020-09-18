Atlassian reveals $50m venture capital fund to back cloud-based products, services

Australian software company Atlassian has raised a $50m venture capital fund to target cloud-based products and services.

Atlassian Ventures will invest in early-stage startups building apps for any of Atlassian’s cloud products such as Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, or Trello, and larger, more established companies scaling their businesses, similar to its investments in Zoom, Slack and InVision.

It said it would also invest in Atlassian partner program members “looking to augment their cloud services or create new products that support the future of work”.

Atlassian said, “As more and more customers transition to our cloud products, we are committed to supporting their journey by fostering a robust ecosystem of cloud-based apps that enhance their experience and satisfy all use cases.

“We are incredibly proud of the 4,200-plus apps already available in our Marketplace and the integrations we already offer with popular tools like Slack, Zendesk, and GitHub.

“But this is no time to rest on our laurels. Atlassian Ventures will facilitate our continued investment in the best-of-breed tools and integrations our customers need to fuel the next wave of innovation and manage their work, both now and into the future.”

