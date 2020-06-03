Arkansas Teachers pension picks five more PE, alternatives fund commitments totalling $210m

The $16bn-managing Arkansas Teacher Retirement System has revealed $210m of new private equity commitments.

ATRS plans to invest up to $50m in each of Torchlight Debt Fund VII, Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V and CBRE Strategic Partners US Value 9, according to documents from its latest board meeting.

Another $30m each has been earmarked for LLR Equity Partners VI and Franklin Park Venture Capital Fund XIII.

Torchlight is looking to raise up to $1.5bn for its latest real estate debt fund, just below the $1.68bn it eventually collected for Fund VI last year.

Macquarie is eyeing up to $5bn for MIP V, the total it reached for the final close of Fund IV at the start of last year. It was initially hoping to raise $3.5bn for that vehicle.

CBRE Strategic Partners U.S. Value 9 is a value added real estate fund focused on institutional quality multifamily, office and retail properties in the US.

LLR is targeting up to $1.4bn for its sixth flagship fund, which will focus on small and mid-market companies in the technology and healthcare sectors, while Franklin Park Venture Capital Fund XIII is a VC fund of funds.

