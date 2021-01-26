Coller Capital collects more than $9bn to close latest giant secondaries fund

Secondaries private equity giant Coller Capital has scored its biggest fund raise yet after hauling in more than $9bn for its eighth flagship investment vehicle.

Coller International Partners VIII easily outstrips the already impressive $7.15bn the firm collected for its predecessor fund in 2015.

Fund VIII will continue Coller’s approach of investing in a wide array of secondary transactions, targeting assets and sellers globally and making individual investments of up to $1bn or more.

CIP VIII has more than 200 LPs worldwide, the firm said. The vehicle had already committed one third of its final total at the start of this year.

The firm is among the top tier of heavyweights in the private equity secondaries fundraising market.

Ardian remains the industry leader, having hauled in a record-breaking $19bn to close the largest secondaries private equity fund ever raised last summer.

That raise saw Ardian surge ahead of heavyweight PE secondaries rival Lexington Partners, having outdone the $14bn collected by that firm for its Fund IX vehicle at the start of 2020.

Ardian previously raised $14bn for its seventh-generation PE secondaries platform in 2016, with $10.8bn of that in the main Fund VII.

