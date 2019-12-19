Värde Partners raises $2.47bn to close biggest fund to date

Värde Partners has raised its largest ever private equity fund, after pulling $2.47bn of commitments for its 13th flagship investment vehicle.

The firm was initially targeting $2bn for Värde Fund XIII, however it had already registered more than $2.25bn to the fund by October, according to a filing it submitted to the US SEC.

The firm also surpassed the $1.75bn it gathered for its predecessor vehicle just two years ago.

The firm will likely follow the investment strategy of its its 12th fund, which focused on credit, real estate and specialty finance.

Minneapolis-based Värde’s biggest fundraise was the $2.4bn Fund IX from 2008.

“Against a backdrop of intense economic uncertainty, there are several significant pockets of distress around the world today, and we expect that opportunity to grow over the investment period of the Fund,” said Värde global co-chief investment officer Ilfryn Carstairs.

“We have strategically built our right to play in markets where we can target the gaps left behind by traditional capital providers as they continue to retrench.”

AltAssets recently reported that Värde Partners was making a life insurance push by committing an initial $500m to a joint venture with Agam Capital.

In the summer Värde named Carstairs as its new co-CEO to join the firm’s co-founder and current head George Hicks.

Carstairs will take up his new role from next year, as Hicks looks transition into an executive chair role in 2020.

Copyright © 2019 AltAssets