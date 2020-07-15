Munich Private Equity Partners soars past Fund III goal with €162m final close

Munich Private Equity Partners has hit a €162m final close for its third buyout fundraise, soaring past its initial €100m target.

The private equity house launched the raise with an initial €50m commitment from a German fund of funds.

Munich said that strategy allowed it to build up substantial parts of the fund portfolios before it begins active fundraising with institutional investors.

MPEP managing director David Schafer said, “With our third investment program, we continue our successful strategy and focus on the most sought-after fund managers in the mid-cap buyout segment within the established markets of Europe and North America.

“We partner with experienced managers who have consistently achieved above-average results in their history and who exhibit strong strategic and operational expertise.”

The firm has already made 14 out of its target of 20 fund investment using MPEP III.

Firm managing director Christopher Bär said, “We are certainly not striving to create a private equity index.

“Our goal is to provide investors access to a focused, high quality portfolio with adequate diversification, which can capture the outperformance potential of the best managers.”

MPEP said its 109 exits to date had generated an average gross multiple of 3.1x on invested capital.

