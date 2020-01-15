Huge re-up rate sees Siguler Guff smash target with $1.575bn fund close

A huge re-up from existing LPs has seen Siguler Guff smash its target for its latest private equity fundraise through a $1.575bn final close.

The firm was initially hoping to collect $1.25bn for its Small Buyout Opportunities Fund IV, but more than 90 per cent of previous investors returning for this vehicle helped the firm boost that number in wrapping up the fund.

It said Fund IV would focus on investing in small and lower mid-market US companies, typically with $2m to $15m of annual EBITDA, less than $100m of annual revenue and consistently high profit margins.

Since the small buyout strategy’s inception in 2006, Siguler Guff has committed more than $4bn to about 650 companies in 43 US states.

The firm said that the market of 350,000 small and lower mid-market companies in the US exhibits one of the greatest structural inefficiencies within domestic private equity, as the opportunity set attracted only 10 per cent of total US buyout capital raised in the last five years.

Drew Guff, managing director and founding partner of Siguler Guff, said, “We are pleased to have received such strong support from our limited partners for Fund IV and look forward to the continued success of our small business platform.

“It is an exciting time for smaller companies in the US economy, and Siguler Guff is optimally positioned to support their growth and strategic expansion.”

Siguler Guff has more than $14bn of assets under management across small business, opportunistic credit, distressed real estate and emerging markets investment strategies.

It collected $1.1bn for its third small buyout fund in 2017.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets