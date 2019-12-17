Hermes GPE gets £100m British Business Bank backing for innovation fund

Hermes GPE has picked up a £100m cornerstone commitments to its innovation fund from British Business Bank commercial subsidiary British Business Investments.
The innovation fund, which is seeking up to £250m, plans to target later-stage opportunities in tech-enabled businesses across the UK and Europe with a productivity, people or sustainability theme.
BBI made the investment through its £500m managed funds Programme, which seeks to draw in more institutional capital to the UK venture and growth capital markets and increase access to longer-term capital for ambitious and innovative high potential companies.
Catherine Lewis La Torre, CEO of British Business Investments, said: “Hermes GPE is a long-term investor with a strong UK heritage and well-established growth capital investment capability.
“This commitment from our managed funds programme will provide a steady stream of capital to innovative businesses across the UK looking to scale-up.”
British Business Investments has an existing relationship with Hermes GPE through the UK Innovation Investment Fund, which includes a previous investment into the Hermes GPE Environmental Innovation Fund, a 2010 vintage vehicle.
Hermes GPE currently manages about $6bn through managed accounts, pooled funds and side cars.
AltAssets reported last month that Hermes GPE had just over $600m to close its latest co-investment fund, PEC IV.
The fund, which was launched just over a year ago, was initially targeting $350m with a $450m hard cap.
PEC IV secured capital commitments from institutional investors such as BT Pension Scheme, State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio, the Local Pensions Partnership, CPP Investment Board, Hostplus, Ardian, Korea Teachers Credit Union, SeAH Group of Korea and Decalia Asset Management.
