Hermes GPE gets £100m British Business Bank backing for innovation fund

Hermes GPE has picked up a £100m cornerstone commitments to its innovation fund from British Business Bank commercial subsidiary British Business Investments.

The innovation fund, which is seeking up to £250m, plans to target later-stage opportunities in tech-enabled businesses across the UK and Europe with a productivity, people or sustainability theme.

BBI made the investment through its £500m managed funds Programme, which seeks to draw in more institutional capital to the UK venture and growth capital markets and increase access to longer-term capital for ambitious and innovative high potential companies.

Catherine Lewis La Torre, CEO of British Business Investments, said: “Hermes GPE is a long-term investor with a strong UK heritage and well-established growth capital investment capability.

“This commitment from our managed funds programme will provide a steady stream of capital to innovative businesses across the UK looking to scale-up.”

British Business Investments has an existing relationship with Hermes GPE through the UK Innovation Investment Fund, which includes a previous investment into the Hermes GPE Environmental Innovation Fund, a 2010 vintage vehicle.