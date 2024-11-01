Hassana plans to deploy $500m to Brookfield’s Middle East fund

Hassana Investment Company, the investment division of Saudi Arabia’s pension fund, plans to invest $500m into Brookfield Asset Management’s Middle East fund.

As part of an MoU, Hassana could commit up to $500m to the Brookfield Middle East Partners fund, matching Brookfield’s own $500m contribution.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund recently signed a non-binding agreement to become an anchor investor into the vehicle, according to a report from Reuters.

The fund potentially growing to $2bn in total capital, according to a report from Reuters.

The new fund is targeting businesses in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries.

Half of the capital has been earmarked for companies based in Saudi Arabia or international companies looking to expand in the country.

The fund is also allegedly targeting buyouts, structured solutions and other investment opportunities.

In terms of sectors, Brookfield has indicated an interest in healthcare, industrials, business and consumer services and technology.

