Greenbriar Equity gallops past target to hit $1.68bn Fund V close in rapid virtual fundraise

Greenbriar Equity Group has soared past its $1bn Fund V target to reach a $1.68bn final close for the fund, after just a few months of entirely virtual fundraising.

The services and manufacturing-focused private equity investor launched Greenbriar Equity Fund V in the fourth quarter of 2020, and has raced to the finish line for what becomes its largest-ever fundraise.

Fund V will continue Greenbriar’s 20-plus year strategy of investing in industrial services and advanced manufacturing, focusing on sub-sectors it believes have extended growth themes.

Noah Roy, a Greenbriar managing partner, said, “We are grateful for the support we have received from so many well-regarded institutional investors.

“It is a recognition of our team’s long-term success together, our distinct culture and our consistent and focused strategy.

“Fund V will continue with the same strategy and approach that has driven our success to date, a focus on growing market leading companies in sectors and situations where we can accelerate growth and add tangible value as we seek to deliver strong returns for our investors.”

Greenbriar was out targeting $1bn for its fourth fund, although it has not publicly revealed how much it collected for the vehicle. It had registered more than $600m for Fund V by October 2018, SEC filings show.

The firm has managed total committed capital of more than $6bn since it was founded in 2001, and completed over 125 platform and follow-on acquisitions.

Evercore acted as exclusive global placement agent for the Fund V raise, and Kirkland and Ellis served as fund counsel.

In December last year Greenbriar promoted Matthew Burke to managing director after a decade with the firm.

Burke has led the sourcing and structuring of investments with a particular focus on the vehicle aftermarket, logistics, and business services sectors.

