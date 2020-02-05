Fortissimo eyes next stage of booming Israeli startup scene with new $650m fund

Israel is famed for its muscular venture capital and startup industry – but Fortissimo Capital is eyeing what happens when those businesses move out of the early stage with its new $650m fund.

The firm has raised $1.6bn of capital since it was founded over 15 years ago, focusing on maturing technology and industrial companies that are at a point of inflection.

Notable exits from the firm include the IPO of Kornit Digital and SodaStream International, the sale of Diptech to Ferro and exit of Nur Macroprinters to Hewlett Packard.

Fortissimo has come a long way since closing its $80m debut fund in 2004, keeping up a steady fundraising pace saw its fund sizes jump to $110m in 2008, $265m in 2012 and $472m in 2015.

The $650m Fund V was backed by large institutional investors from the US, Europe and Israel, the firm said, including state and corporate pension funds, endowments, fund of funds, trusts and insurance companies.

Fortissimo founding and managing partner Yuval Cohen said, “We’re very gratified that our existing investors and several new large and prestigious investors selected to participate in this fund, which quickly became oversubscribed.

“We see their commitment as a strong vote of confidence in our investment strategy and our ability to work together as a team to enhance the value of our portfolio companies.”

Fortissimo’s other partners include Eli Blatt, Shmoulik Barashi, Marc Lesnick, Yochai Hacohen, Yoav Hineman, Uri Zahavi, Itamar Ophel and Uri Nayer.

