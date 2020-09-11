Experienced Chicago private equity player Benford Capital seals $130m debut fund close

Longstanding Chicago private equity house Benford Capital Partners has beaten its target for its debut fundraise by reaching a $130m final close.

Benford had hoped to raise at least $100m for Fund I, which will focus on buying and building smaller, lower middle market businesses with $5m to $50m of annual revenue.

The firm, which was founded in 2004, has acquired 20 companies over the years, and now has nine investment and operating professionals to support its continued growth, it said.

Benford Capital’s founding partners Edward Benford, formerly of Prospect Partners, and Benjamin Riefe also made significant investments.

Managing director Edward Benford said, “We are extremely grateful to each of our limited partners for their support and confidence in us.

“We’re excited about the next chapter of growth for our firm and continuing our strategy of scaling unique lower middle market businesses in partnership with management.”

Riefe added, “The lower middle market continues to offer compelling investment opportunities that align with our operational approach to long-term value creation.”

Benford has already made the first platform investment from Fund I with the acquisition of LiteSentry, a niche test and measurement business selling into the glass industry.

Triago acted as placement agent for the fundraise, and Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel.

