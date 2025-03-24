Clearlake Capital to buy Dun & Bradstreet in $7.7bn deal, Apollo-backed Oldenburgische Landesbank scraps IPO plans

Clearlake Capital has agreed to buy New York-listed business data and analytics specialist Dun & Bradstreet in a $7.7bn deal including debt. Dun & Bradstreet shareholders will receive $9.15 per share. Company CEO Anthony Jabbour said, “We have been on a strategic journey over the last six years, executing a major transformation that has strengthened our business and financial results. We have grown revenue by approximately 40%, EBITDA by 60%, expanded margins by nearly 600 basis points, and leverage has come down from 9 times to 3.6 times, all while extending our lead in data breadth, depth and quality.”

Apollo-backed German lender Oldenburgische Landesbank has scrapped plans for an IPO in favour of a sale to French banking group Credit Mutuel Alliance Federale’s German subsidiary Targo Deutschland. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but Reuters pegged the price at almost €2bn, citing two sources it said had knowledge of the matter. Other backers of the bank included the Teacher Retirement System of Texas and Grovepoint Investment Management.

Temasek and Warburg Pincus are reportedly looking to sell healthcare supply chain management firm Global Healthcare Exchange in a deal worth up to $5bn. Warburg holds a minority stake in GHX following a stake buy in 2021, with Singapore sovereign investor Temasek the majority backer since 2017. The company provides cloud-based supply chain solutions for healthcare operators, including inventory and payment management.

