China’s Boyu Capital said to eye $6bn Fund V raise, a huge rise on its 2019 predecessor vehicle

Chinese private equity firm Boyu Capital is reportedly targeting up to $6bn for what would be its biggest-ever fundraise by some margin.

The fund is “likely to close in the near term” according to a report from Reuters, which cited three unnamed sources it said had knowledge of the matter.

Reaching $6bn for the US-denominated investment vehicle would see it massively eclipse the $3.6bn Fund IV it raised two years ago.

Boyu targets investments across the media and tech, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail sectors.

It had been banking on big returns from the $315bn-valued public listing of portfolio business Ant Group, but the company suspended the listing last November.

Ant came to a restructuring agreement with Chinese regulators earlier this month to turn it into a financial holding company, but there is still no renewed timescale for the IPO.

Boyu was launched in 2010 by a team including Alvin Jiang, the grandson of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, and ex-TPG Capital senior executive Mary Ma, who died in 2019.

The firm has steadily been pulling in more capital with each fundraise, with Fund I collecting $1bn and Fund II pulling in $1.6bn.

Investors in Boyu’s fourth fundraise included Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing, Singapore state investment majors Temasek and GIC, and the New York Common Retirement Fund.

