BC Partners said to hit halfway point for €8.5bn-targeting Fund XI

London-based buyout major BC Partners has reportedly hit the halfway point for an €8.5bn-targeting flagship fundraise following a record-breaking first close.

The firm has gathered over €4bn towards its eleventh fund according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed people it said had knowledge of the matter.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

BC Partners hauled in €7bn for the final close of its tenth buyout vehicle at the start of 2018, comfortably beating the €6.7bn it raised for Fund IX in 2012.

Bloomberg said the firm had stuck to its target for Fund XI despite market instability due to the coronavirus crisis, and was anticipating a final close next year.

Deals done by BC this year include agreeing to buy into automatic Italian machinery maker IMA through a stake purchase in current owner Societa Finanziaria Macchine Automatiche (Sofima).

IMA, which was founded in 1961, specialises in the design and manufacture of automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, tea and coffee.

Last month it emerged BC was looking to make an aggressive £3bn takeover of UK security business G4S through its portfolio business Gardaworld.

The board of G4S unanimously rejected the “highly opportunistic” proposal, saying it significantly undervalued the company and its prospects and is not in the best interests of shareholders or other stakeholders.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets