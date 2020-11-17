Apollo Global-spinout Nexus hits $1.25bn Fund III close – more than double Fund II total

Apollo Global spinout Nexus Capital Management has hit a $1.25bn final close for its third fundraise – more than double the amount it raised for its sophomore vehicle.

The firm raised $550m for Nexus Special Situations II in 2017, but has surged past that total with the close of Fund III.

Nexus was founded in 2013 by former Apollo private equity veterans Michael Cohen and Daniel Flesh, who were with the firm for 13 and 11 years respectively.

A statement from the pair and fellow Nexus partner Damian Giangiacomo said, “We are extremely appreciative of the support we have received from both our existing and new partners, and are proud to work on behalf of this world class group of investors.

“We believe our patient and disciplined approach is well positioned to continue to successfully navigate the uncertain and competitive environment.”

The private fund group of Credit Suisse Securities served as the exclusive advisor and placement agent, and law firm Kirkland & Ellis represented Nexus.

