Vista Equity Partners names five new managing directors

Global investment firm Vista Equity Partners has named five promotions to managing director status.

As part of the promotions, Cheryl Leahy will become managing director capital & partner solutions and Jessi Marshall is the new managing director marketing.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The other promotions see Amy Mathews become managing director head of venture capital coverage and Vista Credit Partners; Drew Tate become managing director capital & partner solutions; and Steven White is the managing director private equity flagship fund.

Speaking of the promotions, Vista founder, chairman and CEO Robert F. Smith said, “At Vista, our people are our greatest asset. We congratulate this group of deserving individuals and thank them for fostering a culture of excellence for our employees, companies and investors.”

It stated these promotions close off a successful year for Vista. In 2022, Vista hired over 200 employees across various functions.

It also deployed more than $5.9bn across 55 private equity transactions, and returned over $6.6bn to Vista Funds, representing over $44 billion in transaction value.

This year also saw Vista sign three of the largest acquisitions in its history – KnowBe4, Citrix and Avalara for $4.6 billion, $16.5 billion and $8.4 billion, respectively.

Vista recently hired veteran Ares senior exec Greg Galligan as a senior managing director in its credit arm.

In the role, Galligan will be responsible for managing the direct lending business within Vista Credit Partners’ multi-product credit platform.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets