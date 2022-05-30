Venture capital firm Redalpine hires Oliver Pabst as partner following $1bn fund launch

Zurich-based venture capital investor Redalpine has hired entrepreneur Oliver Pabst as general partner following fund launch.

The firm launched a CHF1bn ($1.07bn) new fundraise targeting seed and early-state tech deals two months ago.

Pabst has held various positions in the sports and fashion industry, including managing director of Bogner and Mammut. He has also been angel investors for start-up companies in relevant areas such as eCommerce, retail, health tech or sustainability. The firm said Pabst has built up an extensive network in the international start-up environment.

Pabst will take on tasks with leadership responsibility across different business activities including investor relations, evaluation of new investment opportunities and strategic support of portfolio companies.

Peter Niederhauser, founding partner of Redalpine, said, “We are pleased that with Oliver Pabst an experienced executive joins us. Oliver will be able to contribute his extensive know-how in the areas of leadership, marketing and branding in a targeted manner, both in the selection and support of our investments.”

Oliver Pabst said, “Innovations and new technologies help us to solve the great challenges of our time. Supporting young entrepreneurs and young companies to successfully establish their technologies and innovations and thus also strengthen the European tech ecosystem drives me. I am very much looking forward to combining this on the pulse of development with the industrial expertise I have gathered over the last decades.”

Redalpine invests in seed and early-stage businesses focusing on highly scalable ICT and health-tech models. Its portfolio include digital tax assistant Taxfix, mobile bank N26 and ticketing services vivenu.

