US private equity founder released from Russian house arrest over embezzlement charges

Baring Vostok Capital Partners founder Michael Calvey has been released from more than 18 months of house arrest in Russia by the country’s supreme court.

Calvey was placed under house arrest in April last year following his arrest alongside three other BVCP employees in relation to an alleged embezzlement of more than RUB2.5bn ($37.5m).

The alleged embezzlement involves Vostochny Express Bank, of which BVCP is the majority shareholder.

Reuters reported that Calvey and his colleagues are not allowed to change their place of residence, leave home at night or visit Vostochny bank offices, among other restrictions, citing a TASS news agency report of the court ruling.

It added that Calvey said he plans to return to work in the near future.

A statement from Baring Vostok said, “We are pleased that the supreme court has taken the long awaited decision — and the only correct one — to release our innocent colleagues from house arrest.

“The criminal case that has been ongoing for the last year and nine months must be halted, because in actual fact no crime was committed, nor was there any party that suffered damages: after being compensated for the loss, Bank Vostochny withdrew its civil lawsuit.

“Furthermore, the case materials contain no evidence of wrongdoing by the individuals in question. We continue to be confident in the innocence of our colleagues, and will continue to fight for justice.”

