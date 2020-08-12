US companies should consider making slavery reparations, says Vista Equity Partners CEO

Vista Equity Partners CEO Robert Smith has said that companies which profited from the transatlantic slave trade should consider making reparations to African-Americans.

Smith – the wealthiest African-American according to Forbes – told Reuters in a video interview that the Covid-19 pandemic had hit black Americans especially hard after decades of social and economic injustices, but also presented an opportunity for systemic change.

Smith said of reparations, “I think that’s going to be a political decision that’s going to have to be made and decided upon.

“But I think corporations have to also think about, well, what is the right thing to do?”

He added that corporations could “bring their expertise and capital to repair the communities that they are directly associated with in the industries in which they cover”, Reuters said, adding, “I think that has to be a very, a very thoughtful approach. But I think action needs to be taken.”

Smith previously said in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in May and the resultant Black Lives Matter protests that the US was in many ways “a better, stronger, more inclusive country than it has ever been. In other ways, progress still feels so elusive.

“There is still so much hate, bigotry, anger, violence, and misunderstanding in our society that’s a lot harder to overlook after the events of this week.”

He told Reuters that he was pushing US lawmakers to make more aid available to black communities, saying that while the average small business has two months of working capital, black businesses have just enough for two weeks.

He said in the interview, “People are saying now, what can I do to make real systemic change and eliminate and eradicate racism in America?

“That is an outgrowth of the protest and the realization that this racism is unjust and can’t stand.”

