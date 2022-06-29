Tiger brings in Andrew Harris from North Sky Capital as head of IR, ESG

Tiger Infrastructure Partners has hired Andrew Harris from North Sky Capital as managing director, head of investor relations and ESG.

He will seek to expand the firm’s investor base and support business development efforts to build Tiger’s portfolio of companies in the digital, energy transition and transportation sectors.

Harris joined Tiger from North Sky Capital where he led business development for impact private equity and sustainable infrastructure strategies, including the Opportunity Zone infrastructure fund focused on greenfield projects in low income communities across the US.

He had previously worked closely with Tiger while he was principal at Tiger’s placement agent Threadmark.

Emil W. Henry, Jr, CEO at Tiger Capital, said, Andrew has been a friend of our firm for many years and we are thrilled to formally welcome him to Tiger.

“Our human capital is key to the value proposition that we offer to investors in our innovative growth equity strategy and to the entrepreneurs with whom we seek to partner in emerging infrastructure sectors. Andrew will complement our already deep, talented team with extensive expertise in investor relations and ESG at a critical juncture for our firm.”

Tiger closed its third flagship fund on its $1.25bn hard cap in April, smashing its $750m target.

Fund III had already invested in five portfolio companies including carbon capture project Summit Carbon Solutions; air cargo infrastructure NorthLink Aviation; cloud and connectivity infrastructure 11:11 Systems, electric vehicle charging point infrastructure Qwello and power generation developer Forsa Energy.

