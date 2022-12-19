Swiss investment house Bellevue brings in veteran Partners Group trio for new secondaries investment arm

Switzerland-listed asset manager Bellevue has brought in a trio of former Partners Group execs to grow its new secondaries investment strategy.

The firm said it plans to launch a secondaries investment vehicle at the start of next year.

Steven Kroese will serve as managing partner and a member of the Bellevue private markets investment team.

He previously worked for more than 16 years at Partners Group as senior vice president, and was a member of the private equity secondaries investment committee.

Lars Honegger and Chris Davies, who will likewise serve as managing partners, each spent 10 years as senior vice president and structuring team head respectively with Partners Group.

Bellevue launched its secondaries strategy at the start of December. The fourth team member is Jan Kollros, head of private markets at Bellevue and CEO of Bellevue’s subsidiary Adbodmer.

André Rüegg, CEO of Bellevue, said, “We are making steady progress with our private markets strategy.

“I am pleased that we were able to recruit a high-performance Secondaries Team with Chris, Steven and Lars.

“With these three new colleagues and Jan’s support, we will be able to launch our first private equity secondaries product early next year.”

