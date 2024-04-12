Sun Capital co-founders support trio of senior execs leaving to launch new fund

A trio of senior Sun Capital execs have left the firm to launch their own private equity house – with the “full support” of Sun co-founders and co-CEOs Marc Leder and Rodger Krouse.

Leder and Krouse will be limited partners in Palm Peak Capital, which will target investments in North America-based industrial manufacturing and business services companies with enterprise values up to $300m.

The firm has been launched by Daniel Florian, M Steven Liff, and Jeremy Stone, who all boast decades of experience in the sector.

Liff was senior partner and head of North American Private Equity at Sun, while Florian and Stone were both partners and senior managing directors.

All three will continue to serve as board members on certain Sun Capital portfolio companies.

Sun co-founder and co-CEO Marc Leder said, “My partner Rodger and I congratulate Daniel, Steven and Jeremy on the launch of Palm Peak, which we will fully support in our capacity as limited partners.

“Over many years, all three have made significant contributions to the success of Sun Capital, and the launch of this new firm will give them an opportunity to apply what they have learned at Sun Capital and build their own legacy.”

Liff added, “Daniel, Jeremy and I are extremely grateful to Marc and Rodger for their guidance and encouragement over the years, and we look forward to continuing to tap their knowledge and insight as we embark on this new journey.

“While it is bittersweet to depart a firm that has been such an important part of our lives and professional development going back several decades, we are happy to have their unwavering support.”

Sun Capital has completed two exits and 14 add-on acquisitions so far this year, as well as promoting two deal team principals to managing director and adding three senior executives to its operations team.

The firm reportedly raised $1.4bn for its eighth flagship fund last year, well down on the $2.3bn it collected for Fund VII in 2019.

