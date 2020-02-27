Summit Partners picks five for promotion as $4.9bn US growth fund deployment continues

Alternative assets investment major Summit Partners has made a string of promotions as it continues to deploy the $4.9bn US growth equity fund it closed last year.

Scott Ferguson, pictured, and Sergio Mur have been promoted to Principal, while Chris Bon, Olivia Ley and Jono Pagden were promoted to vice president.

Ferguson joined Summit as an associate in 2009, and rejoined as vice president five years ago. He also worked for Piper Jaffray in the technology investment banking Group.

Mur joined Summit’s London office as a Vice President in 2016, and has been an active member of the firm’s peak performance group, which aims to work collaboratively with management teams to identify and execute growth initiatives that build long-term value.

Summit CEO and managing director Peter Chung said, “We are pleased to recognize the achievements of Scott, Sergio, Chris, Olivia and Jono with these well-deserved promotions.

“These talented professionals have served our limited partners and our portfolio companies with distinction. We are proud of the positive impact they’ve made at Summit Partners and beyond.”

Summit has more than $19bn of assets under management across growth equity, fixed income and public equity.

The firm hit a $4.9bn final close for its oversubscribed Growth Equity Fund X in March last year, after just a few months on the road.

