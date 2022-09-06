Software investing giant Thoma Bravo comes to London with launch of first non-US office

Software-focused buyout giant Thoma Bravo has expanded its presence to Europe through the launch of its first office outside of the US.

Irina Hemmers is joining the firm from UK-based Inflexion Private Equity to lead the new London office, which will serve as a hub for UK and European deals.

Firm founder Orlando Bravo said, “Europe is a critical market for the growth of Thoma Bravo, and the launch of a London office represents a significant step forward in our ability to partner with some of the best software companies in the world as we continue to extend our investment strategy globally.

“I am delighted to welcome Irina to the firm, and I am confident that her extensive investing and leadership experience will help accelerate our international presence.”

Hemmers led the tech investments teram at Inflexion as a partner, and was previously a partner with fellow European private equity house Apax Partners.

Thoma Bravo kicked off its European investing back in 2011 by picking up a majority stake in French software business InfoVista.

Big deals from the firm in the region include the £3.1bn take-private of London-listed cybersecurity business Sophos in 2019.

Thoma Bravo had more than $122bn of assets under management at the start of July.

The firm is currently in the market raising its fifteenth flagship fund, and has collected a $100m commitment from PennSERS and up to $150m from the Texas County & District Retirement System. The firm closed its $17.8bn-Fund XIV vehicle in 2020.

Recent activity from the firm includes last week’s $3.725bn sale of admin software business Frontline Education to New York Stock Exchange-listed Roper Technologies.

