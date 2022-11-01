Senior Goldman Sachs veteran Miner to join Advent as managing director

Private equity giant Advent International has agreed to bring in Goldman Sachs veteran Heather Kennedy Miner as a managing director.

Miner, who is set to join the firm in January, will be responsibility for driving Advent’s operations globally, including executing the firm’s strategic growth initiatives, overseeing marketing and communications and delivering on talent development priorities.

Miner has spent nearly two decades at Goldman Sachs, most recently as partner and chief operating officer as well as global co-head of client solutions and capital markets for its $2.4tn asset management business.

She also previously served as Goldman Sachs’ global head of investor relations.

David Mussafer, managing partner and co-chair of Advent’s executive committee, said, “Heather brings a diversified skillset and partnership ethos that we believe will allow her to add significant value to our investment and operating teams.

“With her impressive background and deep expertise, Heather is well suited to help us advance our key strategic and financial goals.”

Miner added, “I’m thrilled to be joining the dynamic and talented team at Advent during an incredibly exciting time for the firm.

“With $25bn in new capital to deploy in our latest flagship fund, GPE X, Advent is at an auspicious juncture.”

