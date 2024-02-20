Rockpoint plans Asian investor relations expansion with new hire, Seoul office launch

Boston-based real estate private equity firm Rockpoint has brought in Yong Suk Lee as a director to lead its new Seoul office and run investor relations activity in the region.

Lee was most recently a director at Kyobo Securities, where he led placement efforts for private real estate funds and strategies.

Prior to that he spent ten years in investment roles at KB Financial Group, including serving as an investment manager in the global real estate division where he established and managed investment vehicles that included US real estate debt and mezzanine investments.

Hank Midgley, head of investor relations at Rockpoint, said, “We deeply value our investor relationships in Korea, China, Singapore, and across the region.

“This new office is a natural step in the firm’s evolution and growth, and we are thrilled to welcome Yong working with us and assisting with our investor relationships in South Korea and across the Asia Pacific region.”

Lee added, “I look forward to working with the Rockpoint team to leverage my expertise in a way that will create value and support a diversified – and growing – investor base around the world.”

The office will be Rockpoint’s sixth location.

