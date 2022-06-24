Riverside Company fundraising, IR head Dörte Höppner named firm’s first chief sustainability officer

Former Invest Europe head Dörte Höppner has been promoted to managing director for fundraising and IR at The Riverside Company alongside being named the firm’s first chief sustainability officer.

Höppner’s new role will see her oversee and drive forward ESG initiatives for the firm, in addition to retaining her leadership role for fundraising and investor relations

Riverside co-CEO Béla Szigethy said, “Creating this role is a very logical step for us, and Dörte is the perfect person to fulfill this.

“She has spearheaded the group’s ESG initiatives for some time now and is recognized within the wider private equity community for her deep understanding of and involvement in ESG and all of its dimensions.

“This appointment reflects the wonderful job she has done championing ESG in Europe.”

Fellow co-CEO Stewart Kohl added, “Diversity and inclusion, committed environmental stewardship and high standards of corporate governance have become core issues of business concern over recent years and rightly so.

“Private equity investors expect good ESG practice of their management firms and we, in turn, expect this of our portfolio companies.”

